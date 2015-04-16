BRIEF-Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
April 16 Bogorodskiye delikatesy :
* Upravlyayushchaya kompaniya Profinvestitsii LLC divests its 5.775 pct stake in Bogorodskiye delikatesy
* SIGMA LLC decreases stake in Bogorodskiye delikatesy to 0.58 pct from 5.29 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1aZutHX, bit.ly/1COy7Mb
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars