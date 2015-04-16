April 16 Bogorodskiye delikatesy :

* Upravlyayushchaya kompaniya Profinvestitsii LLC divests its 5.775 pct stake in Bogorodskiye delikatesy

* SIGMA LLC decreases stake in Bogorodskiye delikatesy to 0.58 pct from 5.29 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1aZutHX, bit.ly/1COy7Mb

