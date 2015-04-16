BRIEF-Nvidia, Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
April 16 Synergy Group :
* Says Q1 sales of own products amounted to 1,675 thousand deciliters, down 3 pct versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NQFTzR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Markets Inc. will remove seven directors from its board, according to a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, under pressure from activist hedge fund Jana Partners.