Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

(Intesa Sanpaolo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 23,2025

Coupon 2.855 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.855 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 276.7 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI(B&D), Barclays & BofA Merrill Lynch

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law - subordination provisions

are governed by Italian law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1222597905

