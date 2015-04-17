April 17 Industrial'na molochna kompaniia ZAT (Industrial Milk Company) :

* Says it reported FY 2014 revenue of $138.3 million versus $114.8 million a year ago

* FY 2014 operating profit of $45.8 million versus $37.7 million a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of $46.5 million versus a profit of $26.1 million a year ago

* FY 2014 normalized EBITDA of $57.4 million versus $49.5 million a year ago

* Expects EBITDA of $109 million by 2019

* In accordance with its strategy of development plans to increase a farming land bank up to 285,000 ha during next 7 years by 2019

