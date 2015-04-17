April 17 Hansa Medical AB :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 net sales of 3.8 million Swedish crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 10.7 million versus loss 5.9 million crowns year ago

* Said operating result had been negatively impacted by increased activity level together with continued expansion of the organization, as well as cost for the planned listing on Nasdaq OMX and transition to IFRS

* Said number of candidates will be optimised in 2015 in order to select a lead candidate and start preclinical development in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)