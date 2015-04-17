April 17 Hansa Medical AB :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net sales of 3.8 million Swedish
crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 10.7 million versus loss 5.9 million
crowns year ago
* Said operating result had been negatively impacted by
increased activity level together with continued expansion of
the organization, as well as cost for the planned listing on
Nasdaq OMX and transition to IFRS
* Said number of candidates will be optimised in 2015 in
order to select a lead candidate and start preclinical
development in 2016
