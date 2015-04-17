Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date April 27,2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.841
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 37.2 bps
Over the January 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1223216497
