BRIEF-ALCOR MICRO announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
APRIL 20 Mediatel SA :
* Said on Sunday that it submitted a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange to have its shares suspended from April 27 to May 11 due to consolidation process
* Plans to set the reference date for May 4
* 654,243,230 shares of the company with the nominal value of 0.20 zloty will be consolidated on 5 to 1 ratio
* After the consolidation company's share capital will comprise of 130,848,646 shares with nominal value of 1 zloty each Source text for Eikon:
* FY group sales of 18.4 million euros ($20.02 million) compared with 50.7 million euros in the previous year