BRIEF-Swiss Re 2017 nat cat budget unchanged after Cyclone Debbie - CFO
* nat cat budget unchanged for the year, Cyclone Debbie caused little bit larger nat cat losses than usually assumed for Q1
April 20 RSY SA :
* Said on Saturday that on April 13 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) sold all 1,995,000 shares it held in the company representing a 53.94 percent stake
* On April 13 Montag Sp. z o.o. bought 1,995,000 shares (53.94 percent stake) in the company
* Prior to the transaction, Montag Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of RSY
* Montag Sp. z o.o. belongs to the capital group of Zastal SA Source text for Eikon: and and
Further company coverage: and
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* nat cat budget unchanged for the year, Cyclone Debbie caused little bit larger nat cat losses than usually assumed for Q1
* Q1 group total interest income 4.31 billion shillings versus 5.01 billion shillings year ago