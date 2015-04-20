April 20 Natra SA :
* Said on Saturday that the standstill agreement valid till
April 18 was extended to April 30 by the company and creditors
of Financing Contract of 2013 (representing about 91 percent of
amount pending amortization) and entities that provided
financing in 2014 (100 percent)
* Said it had agreed with financial institutions the terms
of the restructuring agreement and lock-up, whose acceptance
deadline for the institutions is April 30
* The restructuring agreement and lock-up to enter into
force once it is signed by entities representing 75 percent of
amount pending amortization under Financing Contract of 2013 and
the lines of financing in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)