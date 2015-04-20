April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria, S.A
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2025
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.083
Spread 153 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 190.6bp
Over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR
Payment Date April 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BESI, CaixaBI, MillenniumBCP, Santander GBM
& SGCIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Portuguese
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
