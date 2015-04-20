BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards CEO expects inventory situation to normalise end of Q2
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
April 20 IDS SA :
* Reports FY net income 417,000 euros ($448,067) versus 628,000 euros a year ago
* FY operating revenue 4.2 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.04 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
STOCKHOLM, May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) reported earnings well below expectations on Thursday, as excess inventories industry wide and increased competition continue to hit revenue.