BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards CEO expects inventory situation to normalise end of Q2
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
April 20 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Reports Q1 EBITDA 55.8 million euros ($60.0 million) versus 37.6 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit 8.7 million euros versus loss 47.6 million euros year on year
* Q1 operating revenue 336.4 million euros versus 337.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 advertising revenue 105.8 million euros versus 100.9 million euros year on year
* Total net debt at end of Q1 2.4 billion euros versus 2.6 billion euros at end Dec. 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
STOCKHOLM, May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) reported earnings well below expectations on Thursday, as excess inventories industry wide and increased competition continue to hit revenue.