BRIEF-Lrad reports Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million
* Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million, a 59% increase; q2 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 TEO LT AB :
* Q1 total revenue of 49.9 million euros ($53.51 million) up 1.8 percent over the total revenue of 49.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 profit for period of 8.5 million euros, a decrease by 7.7 percent over the profit of 9.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA eased by 1.3 percent and amounted to 18.8 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1yN1PFb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow