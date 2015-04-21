April 21 Informa Plc

* Sees academic publishing division (not group) growing at or ahead of market in full-year

* First quarter trading update

* Current trading: full-year expectations maintained, as group makes progress in Q1

* 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan: investment programme underway

* Academic publishing: underlying trends robust; medical journals integration on schedule

* Business intelligence: focus on customer and subscription management through 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan helping to improve stability and build momentum

* Remain confident of meeting expectations for full- year

* As part of our measures to improve informa's operational fitness, we are continuing to put significant focus on cash control and working capital management

* Underlying growth in Q1 was positive, excluding planned movement of events between quarters and impact of non-annual events such as 1PEX, which took place in Q1 2014

* Without adjusting for these scheduling changes, group organic revenue growth was -0.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: