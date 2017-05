April 21 Datalogic SpA :

* Said on Monday it reports Q1 2015 preliminary revenue of 122.3 million euros ($131.15 million) versus 108.2 million euros year on year

* Q1 2015 orders are for 142.8 million euros, up 22.9 percent year on year

