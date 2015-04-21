April 21Leone Film Group SpA :

* Said on Monday that it bought rights to "Fury", a film produced by Columbia Pictures

* Rights shared 50 percent each with Lucky Red

* Film to be distributed by both companies

* Renews multi-picture agreement with DreamWorks Studios for distribution of "The Big Friendly Giant" and "The Light between Oceans"

