BRIEF-Insignia Systems says net sales decreased 21.6 pct
* Insignia Systems Inc - q1 net sales decreased 21.6% resulting in a net loss of $1.2 million
April 21Leone Film Group SpA :
* Said on Monday that it bought rights to "Fury", a film produced by Columbia Pictures
* Rights shared 50 percent each with Lucky Red
* Film to be distributed by both companies
* Renews multi-picture agreement with DreamWorks Studios for distribution of "The Big Friendly Giant" and "The Light between Oceans"
* Trican Well Service Ltd. reports first quarter results for 2017