Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 28,2025

Coupon 0.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.615

Reoffer yield 0.239 pct

Spread Minus 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 15.6 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025, DBR

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DB (B&D)& Natixis

Ratings Aa1(stable)(Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP program

ISIN EU000A1G0DE2

