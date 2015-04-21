April 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 26, 2019

Coupon 0.30 pct

Issue price 99.84

Yield 0.3405 pct

Payment Date April 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB4N70

