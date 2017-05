April 22 Volta Finance Ltd :

* Gross asset value at March 31 was 336.9 million euros ($361.59 million) versus 293.9 million euros at Feb. 27

* At end of March 2015, estimated NAV of Volta Finance Limited was 302.9 million euros or 8.30 euros per share, an increase of 0.25 euros per share since the end of Feb. 2015

* Paid dividend of 0.31 euros per share

