April 22 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :
* Q1 revenue declined by 5.7 pct from 124.0 million euros
($133.16 million) to 116.9 million euros
* Q1 operating income improved by 0.3 million euros to 0.8
million euros
* Q1 EBITDA 7.6 million euros
* Q1 number of combi subscriptions (print and digital) rose
by 9.3 percent
* Sees further decline in advertising and circulation
revenues for national as well as regional newspapers in 2015
* First phase of reorganization at Holland Media Combinatie
was completed at end of Jan. 2015; approximately 80 FTEs were
declared redundant
* Approximately 35 FTEs will become redundant during second
phase
* This second phase is expected to be completed in the
second quarter
* Plans to form a strategic partnership with Dasym
Investment Strategies to create a fund that will be used to
jointly invest in the development of new, innovative
distribution models and in development companies in promising
digital domains
