April 22 Heineken Nv :
* Group revenue grew 2.2 pct organically with group revenue
per hectolitre up 0.3 pct
* Group beer volume grew 2.2 pct organically, with positive
growth momentum in Asia Pacific
* Consolidated beer volume for Q1 at 39.3 MHL, total growth
up 2.9 percent
* Full year 2015 outlook and medium term guidance unchanged
* Heineken volume in premium segment grew 6.2 pct, with
growth across most markets
* Reported net profit in quarter was 579 million euro,
materially higher than last year (2014: 143 million euro)
* Heineken will deploy up to 750 million euro of proceeds
for a share buyback programme
