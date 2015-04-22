April 22 Recticel SA :

* Capital increase with preferential right of maximum 75,948,172.80 euros ($81.51 million) through issuance of maximum 23,733,804 new shares at a subscription price of 3.20 euros per share

* Subscription ratio: 5 preferential subscription rights entitle to subscribe to 4 new shares

* Subscription period: from April 23, 2015 until and including May 7, 2015

* Compagnie du Bois Sauvage Group has irrevocably committed to exercise its preferential subscription rights and subscribe to new shares for an aggregate amount equal to 28.71 pct of the total effective subscription amount of the offering

* Coupon no. 21, representing the subscription right, will be separated on April 22, 2015 after closing of the stock exchange

* Coupon no. 22, representing the dividend for accounting year ending on Dec. 31, 2014, will be separated on April 22, 2015 after closing of the stock exchange

* Placement of scrips is planned to take place on May 11, 2015

* New shares will be delivered with coupon no. 23 and following attached

