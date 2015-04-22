** Travis Perkins Plc's shares up as much as 3.3 pct after Britain's biggest supplier of building materials posts a 5.1 pct rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales, driven largely by growth in the general merchanting and contracts units

** Stock, touching a record high, features among top pct gainers on London's bluechip FTSE-100 index

** Counters the fall in the FTSE-350 Support Services index of which it is a component

** Travis Perkins says it is trading in line with expectations [ID:

** "First-quarter sales were better than needed to reach our full year estimates... Improvement initiatives continue to come through and we are confident that returns will increase," Liberum's building materials & housebuilders analysts write

