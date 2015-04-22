April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2021
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.678
Yield 0.179 pct
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.20bp
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, KBC, Natixis, RBS & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
ISIN BE0002489640
