Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Novalis SAS
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date April 30,2022
Coupon 3.000 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.000 pct
Spread 308.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2pct January 2022,DBR
Payment Date April 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, HSBC & SG
Ratings Ba2(Moody's)& BB(S&P)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Irish
RegS ISIN XS1225112272
144A ISIN XS1225113833
