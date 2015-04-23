BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Biomerieux SA :
* Q1 revenue 447.9 million euros ($479.79 million) versus 370.8 million euros a year ago
* 2015 objective of faster organic sales growth, confirmed at between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct
($1 = 0.9335 euros)
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.