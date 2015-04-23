MOVES-Russell Investments hires new UK consultant relations director
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
April 23 Logitech International Sa
* CEO says plans to boost product prices in fiscal q1 to make up for forex moves
* CEO says increases in markets outside U.S. will partly offset forex swings
* CEO says initial price increases will be around 11 to 13 percent in Europe
* Logitech CEO says exiting historic mice business for PC makers puts firm on more of a growth footing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)
* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations