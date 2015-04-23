BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul Q1 net result swings to loss of 11.3 mln lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 11.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 308,233 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Varengold Bank AG :
* Said on Wednesday it had approved bank capital increase with resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on Jan. 20
* Equity of the company was increased with the approval of the Supervisory Board to 1,948,368 euros ($2.09 million) from 1,771,405 euros through the issuance of up to 176,963 new shares under exclusion of subscription rights
* Shares were placed at an issuance price of 20.00 euros per share with an international investor
* The product portfolios of the business areas Capital Markets and Commercial Banking will be further extended with the new funds
* Closed fiscal 2014 with a profit in the amount of 209,000 euros versus loss of 3,681,000 euros year ago
* Interest income of the Company in 2014 rose to 1,995,000 euros from 311,000 euros year ago
* Commission income climbed to 5,640,000 euros from 2,102,000 euros year ago
