BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23Abpol Company Polska SA :
* Said on Wednesday Emilian Stawecki raises his stake in the company to 13.31 percent (551,320 shares) from 9.65 percent via open market transactions conducted on April 8, 9 and 15
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO