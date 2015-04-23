Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
** Pace poised for biggest one-day rise in 6 yrs in heavy volume after network gear maker Arris says it will buy the set-top box maker in a $2.1 bln cash-and-stock deal
** Shares in Pace, which supplies decoders & develops technology used by pay-TV & broadband providers, jump c.33 pct to a 1-yr high in volume 7.5 times the 90-day daily avg in under an hour
** Pace shareholders will receive 1.325 pounds ($2) in cash and 0.1455 new Arris shares for each share held, or 4.265 pound per share, the companies said on Wednesday
** Arris shares closed at $30.54 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday
** Liberum analysts note that the equity component will allow Pace's shareholders to benefit from potential upside in Arris' shares, though caution there could be anti-trust issues
** Arris & Pace are the two largest suppliers of consumer premise equipment globally and are especially strong in the US (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.