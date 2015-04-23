April 23Technicolor SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a binding a agreement with Deluxe to create a new digital cinema joint venture called Deluxe Technicolor Digital cinema

* Says this JV will specialize in theatrical digital cinema mastering, distribution and key management services

* Both Technicolor and Deluxe will be committed to the operational and financial success of the new business which will be managed by Deluxe and based in Burbank, California

