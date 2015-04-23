BRIEF-Indeks Bilgisayar Q1 net profit up at 19.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 19.1 MILLION LIRA ($5.33 MILLION) VERSUS 12.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23Iscool Entertainment :
* Announced on Wednesday the completion of the capital increase of 827,526 euros announced on March 30
* Says global demand for the capital increase reached 4,714,709 shares, which represents 990,088.89 euros or an oversubscription of 120 percent
* To issue of 3,940,600 new shares for a gross amount of 827,526 euros
Source text: bit.ly/1EujbZQ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 19.1 MILLION LIRA ($5.33 MILLION) VERSUS 12.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 5.27 MILLION LIRA ($1.47 MILLION) VERSUS 4.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO