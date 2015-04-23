April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KommuneKredit

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.797

Reoffer price 99.797

Yield 1.18 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date May 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC & SCOTIA

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

