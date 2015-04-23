April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Smiths Group plc

Guarantor Smiths Group International Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2023

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.269

Yield 1.347 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.2bp

over the 2023 DBR

Payment Date April 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, MUFG & RBC CM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1225626461

