April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Firstrand Bank Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.617
Yield 4.336 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 294.8bp
Over the 1.375 pct 2020 UST
Payment Date April 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, RMB & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1225512026
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)