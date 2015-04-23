April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sweden, Kingdom of

Issue Amount 4.335 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date June 01, 2032

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 118.6090

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea, SEB & Swed bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Sweden

ISIN SE0007045745

