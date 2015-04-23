April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sweden, Kingdom of
Issue Amount 4.335 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date June 01, 2032
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 118.6090
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea, SEB & Swed bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Sweden
ISIN SE0007045745
