April 24 Deoleo SA :

* Said on Thursday Q1 sales 200.7 million euros ($217.0 million) versus 170.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss 6.3 million euros versus profit 3.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 12.9 million euros versus 19.6 million euros year ago

* Net financial debt 525.1 million euros at end of Q1 versus 489.5 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

