BRIEF-Wanda Cinema posts box office revenue for April, Jan-April
* Says April box office revenue at 810 million yuan ($117.27 million)
April 24 Deoleo SA :
* Said on Thursday its chief executive (CEO) Jaime Carbo had resigned from the post as of May 28
* It is expected that Manuel Arroyo will become the company's new CEO as of May 28
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share