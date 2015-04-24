April 24 Victoria Properties A/S <VIPRO.CO >:

* Said on Thursday that the company had entered into agreement on sale of Neue Stadtmitte Kelkheim property

* Said sale price is 42.7 million euros ($46.49 million) net, representing gain of 200,000 euros when compared to property's book value as per Dec. 31, 2014

* The buyer is German pension fund

