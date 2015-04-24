BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Mertiva AB :
* Said on Thursday, H1 operating loss 0.4 million Swedish crowns ($46,541) versus loss 0.7 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 0.4 million crowns versus loss 0.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5946 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :