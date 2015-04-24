LONDON, April 24 Britain's High Court on Friday granted a request for permission to bring judicial proceedings relating to a scheme set up by Britain's financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold interest rate hedging products.

Judge Kenneth Parker granted an application for a judicial review of the compensation scheme filed by law fim Mishcon de Reya on behalf of its client Holcroft Properties, a nursing home operator, in a case relating to the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps to the company by Barclays.

