Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rapid Holding GmbH

(Rapid Holding )

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 15,2020

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 6.625 pct

Spread 673 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2020,DBR

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings B2 (Moody's)

Fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY

RegS ISIN XS1223808749

144A ISIN XS1223809390

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)