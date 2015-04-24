NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - Argentina won a small victory in
its long legal war against holdout bondholders this week when it
overrode litigant investors' objections to raise US$1.416bn
through a local tap of its Bonar 8.75% 2024s.
For the sovereign, the move marks a rare success story in
its latest attempts to gain access to international capital,
albeit through a local auction.
The Kirchner government appears to have learnt from past
botched sales of the Bonar 2024s, which failed either because of
poor pricing or exposure to legal risks.
Market-determined pricing in a local auction that helped
ring-fence participants from legal claims in US courts allowed
Argentina to score a victory on this occasion.
Holdout investors suing the sovereign - including
billionaire Paul Singer's NML Capital and Aurelius Capital -
were quick to cry foul, asking US courts to force Argentina and
banks involved in the deal (Deutsche Bank and BBVA) to disclose
details of the bond sale.
"We are closely scrutinising this highly unusual transaction
to determine what enforcement actions are appropriate," Robert
Cohen, an attorney for NML Capital, said in statement last week.
But the holdouts' attempts to block the sale, which settled
on April 23, have so far had little impact on the trade,
potentially opening up market access for the sovereign in the
future.
"It will be positive to the extent that Argentina can still
issue paper," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino
Capital, who noted that foreign accounts had expressed interest
in the auction. "It is clear also that holdouts do not have the
capacity to interrupt an issue like this," he said.
Priced at 103, the deal may have come at a large concession
to the recent highs of around 109.50, but nevertheless allowed
Argentina to generate some US$1.8bn in demand and upsize the
transaction from an initial US$500m.
"They had to give a huge concession," said Siobhan Morden,
head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies. "They took US$1.4bn
but at a huge cost."
UNDERWHELMING
This stands in contrast to a transaction in December, when
the embattled South American nation tried but failed to carry
out a reopening of the Bonar 2024s - along with a swap of its
maturing Boden 2015s - after an underwhelming response from
foreign accounts dissatisfied with the pricing set by the
sovereign.
A second stab at selling the securities this year to
international accounts also flopped when bookrunners Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan put the offering on hold after a US judge
ordered them to produce documents.
This week's deal - along with oil company YPF's recent
upsized US$1.5bn offering - was largely seen as credit-positive
for the country, leaving it with US$32.675bn in reserves, the
highest level since 2013, according to Piedrahita.
It provides some breathing room for a sovereign facing
maturity payments close to US$6bn on outstanding Boden 2015s due
in October.
The extent of foreign participation in the auction is
important if the government wishes to raise US dollars without
eating into foreign reserves. That's because local investors
will have to access dollar deposits to buy the bond.
"Gross reserves reflect private sector bank deposits," said
Jefferies' Morden. "If you want to finance without reserve
declines, you have to attract foreigners."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Matthew Davies)