BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
April 29 IVS Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its subsidiary IVS Italia completed the acquisition of the businesses of two regional vending operators in the south of Italy
* The two acquisitions consist of PAG MAGIC Srl in Calabria and ALL BREAKS Srl in Puglia
* The provisional value of the deal is 2.5 million euros ($2.74 million)
($1 = 0.9123 euros)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago