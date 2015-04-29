BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 29 Talentum Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 18.4 million euros ($20.18 million) versus 18.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating income 0.7 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago
* Says prospects for 2015 unchanged
* Estimates that its net sales for 2015 will remain about at same level as in 2014
* Sees 2015 operating income without non-recurring items will be higher than in 2014
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.