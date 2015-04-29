April 29 Talentum Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 18.4 million euros ($20.18 million) versus 18.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating income 0.7 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Says prospects for 2015 unchanged

* Estimates that its net sales for 2015 will remain about at same level as in 2014

* Sees 2015 operating income without non-recurring items will be higher than in 2014

($1 = 0.9117 euros)