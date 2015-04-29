April 29 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, DC Service GmbH, signed an agreement with Mezzo Capital Sp. z o.o. to buy 298 shares in Meng Drogerie + S.a.r.l. (Meng) for 5.3 million euros ($5.8 million)

* The acquired shares represent 25 pct in Meng

* DC Service GmbH currently holds 49.79 pct of Meng Source text for Eikon:

