BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Spirit Pub Company Plc
* H1 statutory pretax profit including items 3 million stg versus 1 million stg year ago
* EBITDA of 77 mln stg (2014: 74 mln stg) for 28 weeks to 7 March 2015
* Profit before tax of 25 million stg versus 22 million stg for 28 weeks to 7 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago