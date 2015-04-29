BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Said on Tuesday closed a reverse auction directed at its creditors and repurchased 58.5 million euros ($64.2 million) of its own debt
* Average discount was 0.195 euro per each 1 euro, that is a discount price of 80.5 percent
* Says in this operation used funds obtained from sale of shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.