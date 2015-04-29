BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
April 29 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday it resolved to exclude Gant Development SA shares from trading as company enters into liquidation proceedings
Source text: bit.ly/1EPOE8W
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.