Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
April 29 DIOD :
* FY 2014 revenue 1.28 billion roubles ($24.78 million) versus 1.14 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 57.2 million roubles versus loss 156.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1ODf8ix
Further company coverage:
($1 = 51.6575 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.